Poll: Biden's Approval Rating Continues Slide

A new poll published by The Federalist and Susquehanna Polling and Research shows that President Joe Biden's approval rating continues to slide, with 54% disapproving of the job he is doing.

The poll was conducted by telephone April 19-27 with 800 registered, likely voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points.

Of the 54% that said they disapproved of Biden's job as president, 44% said they strongly disapproved, while 23% of the 39% who approved of his performance said they strongly approved.

Among the individual issues causing problems for Biden, 61% disapprove of the way he is handling the economy, 54% disapprove of his handling of the surge in crime nationwide, 56% disapprove of the way he is handling rising gasoline prices, and 52% disapprove of his handling of conditions at the southern border.

Fifty-two percent of those surveyed said they had an ''unfavorable'' view of Biden, and of those, 45% say they see him very unfavorably, compared with 43% that see him favorably.

The poll also found that ''Republicans building a double-digit lead in the generic ballot test for the upcoming November elections, strong support for Elon Musk's bid to purchase Twitter, and strong disapproval of attempts to force female athletes to compete against men who claim to be women,'' according to the organization.

According to the poll, if the election were held today, a generic Republican would get 49% of the votes from the survey sample. compared with 39% for a generic Democrat, with 8% undecided and 5% declining to answer, or were not read the question, according to the poll.

According to the poll, 66% of those surveyed believe the economy has gotten worse since Democrats took control of Congress and the White House, 75% believe a recession is coming soon, and 69% believe it is wrong for biological females to be forced to compete with biological males in sports.

Fifty-nine percent of those polled said they support billionaire Musk's acquisition of Twitter to eliminate censorship on the social media platform, and 70% support Florida's recent law prohibiting teachers from introducing sexual topics to elementary school students.

Some 73% of those surveyed said the mainstream media ''misrepresents the facts to push a political agenda,'' compared with just 17% that trust corporate media to tell the truth, with 10% either not sure, or declining to answer the question.

According to the survey, 41% were Democrats, 40% Republicans and 14% independents, with 36% considering their ideology conservative, 31% moderate and 21% liberal.

Four percent considered their ideologies progressive, 3% libertarian and 4% other, with 2% reporting none or declining to answer.