Christie: 2020 Moderate Biden 'Now Officially Dead and Buried'

The Joe Biden that defeated all progressive challengers in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary has ostensibly decided to just join them after taking office, according to GOP pundit Chris Christie.

"He hasn't stood up to anyone except for the people in his own party who nominated him," Christie told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

"It's the death of 2020 Joe Biden, when he went to the Hill – 2020 Joe Biden is now officially dead and buried. The guy who ran against the progressives, ran against Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, ran to be a uniter in this country, ran saying he was going to force compromise. And he went up to Capitol Hill, and he capitulated to the progressives, the liberals in his party."

Christie's comments come as Biden says he is "frustrated" by Democrats warning against excessive spending in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill written by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., an avowed Democratic-socialist.

Christie said the opposition from Republicans in Congress is not even necessary now, because Democrats' infighting is killing the massive spending agenda for them.

"I had a political science professor in college who told me, 'when your adversary's in the midst of committing suicide, there's no reason to commit murder'; the result is the same," Christie told a panel discussion. "And that's what's happening with Democrats right now."

Christie also took a shot at Biden for not standing up to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"And why should we be surprised? He couldn't stand up to the Taliban," Christie said. "How could we expect him to stand up to AOC?"