Mike Pompeo Warns Biden 'Appeasement' Has 'Kowtowed to China'

Whether it is the "porous borders" enriching drug and human trafficking cartels, Afghanistan withdrawal enriching terrorists, or climate change enriching China, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned about the Biden administration's "appeasement" policies.

"When you have these porous borders, these cartels figure out how to make money, they figure out not only how to get into Texas, California, and Arizona, but all across the country and build out networks," Pompeo told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "Our local law-enforcement and sheriffs offices are under enormous pressure because of the drugs. And you know, kids all across America are going to die as a result of the failure of this administration to secure that border."

Often, the myriad security issues are connected, Pompeo added to host John Catsimatidis, noting China's ties to drug trafficking, Afghanistan, and climate change.

"They'll find a way to get a foothold; they will expand their capacity to project power from that place," Pompeo said of Afghanistan and China's burgeoning influence there. "This administration, too – John, and these are connected ideas – they've kowtowed to China, and we're beginning to see an appeasement policy there."

Pompeo lamented the Biden administration absolving Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

"Last week there was a decision made to allow the Justice Department to drop charges against the CFO for Huawei, a company that violated our Iranian sanctions and a company that is deeply committed to stealing the private information of every American citizen," Pompeo said. "For the life of me, I can't understand why they let her off the hook.

"The Chinese had taken two Canadians hostage. I think we all need to think hard about that. The Chinese took hostages in order to get somebody back to their country. This is no different than the way the Iranians behave."

And climate change envoy John Kerry's agenda effectively hands the U.S. economy over to China, according to Pompeo.

"It's really something, when I hear former Secretary of State John Kerry talk about climate change, and that we will build these batteries, it's essentially handing the U.S. economy over to the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo continued, noting Afghanistan has a wealth of the rare earth metals used to help China dominate the electric vehicle batteries.

"If you're intent on doing that, you'd better build it at home. The semiconductor industry was the same way. We gave up on that a while ago here.

"I hope this administration isn't so narrowly focused on climate change that they forget that these resources, the things that go into batteries, these rare-earth minerals, are an essential component of American national security as well."

Finally, on energy independence, Pompeo note the hypocrisy of President Joe Biden quickly moving to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, while permitting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Germany and Russia.

"This administration said, 'Nope, we're not going to build it here'; they begged the Russians and the Saudis to produce more petroleum, and you can see the result," Pompeo concluded.

"As of today, crude oil is pushing 80 bucks per barrel. Inflation will be driven throughout our economy. They will sacrifice the lives of middle-income Americans on the altar of climate change all day long."