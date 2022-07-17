Rep. Chip Roy: 'Past Time' to Declare Flooded Border 'an Invasion'

The record-setting flood of illegal immigrants across the southern border has long been ignored by President Joe Biden's administration and it is "past time to officially declare" the mass migration "an invasion," according to Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

"Texans need to stand up again and protect our communities," Roy wrote Sunday for the Daily Caller. "Academics can argue in circles about the term 'invasion' and debate possible liabilities incurred by the brave people who stand up to protect our borders; however, no amount of internal legal debate can protect ranchers in south Texas from ending up collateral damage to an administration that scoffs at the rule of law.

"We, Texans, must protect our families, our communities, and our state. The U.S. and Texas Constitution provides us with a path to put an end to this invasion to do just that."

Roy represents Texas' 21st District and has been a hard-liner for a number of conservative priorities, with the border being one very important to him.

"There is an invasion at our border, and it's past time to officially declare it," his opinion piece began.

"We face an invasion organized by heavily armed and dangerous cartels making hundreds of millions of dollars moving human beings and narcotics for profit while purposefully terrorizing Texans, Americans and the migrants seeking to come here."

Roy noted the record-high border apprehensions are a long way from a number of times past administrations have declared the border migration a "crisis":

"Jeh Johnson who was DHS Secretary under Obama said that 1,000 apprehensions per day was a 'crisis.'

In 2019, he wrote, "the liberal media called our southern border 'a crisis' and said our border was at a 'breaking point.'"

Roy wants the "crisis" to move to the status of an "invasion," noting former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli said, "the Constitution makes clear that state governments are not impotent should the federal government continue to willfully refuse to carry out its constitutional obligations to the individual states."