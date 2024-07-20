WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chinese | ev | red flags | newsom | byd americas

Chinese EV Firm's Donations to Dems Raise Red Flags

The BYD logo is pictured on top of its office in Los Angeles, California on May 13, 2020. US authorities this month denied initial regulatory approval for N95 masks from BYD Co., a Chinese company that had secured huge orders for the protective gear including a $1 billion deal with the state of California. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty)

BYD Americas, the U.S. subsidiary of a major Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, and its executive Stella Li in recent years have made substantial campaign contributions to Democratic candidates and organizations, raising concerns about potential influence in American politics, the Independent Journal Review reports.

The contributions, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, have targeted prominent figures like Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and former Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Michael Antonovich, among others.

Congress has identified BYD Americas in two National Defense Authorization Acts (NDAA) and a provision in the 2020 legislation prohibits the use of public funds to support China-related transportation companies such as BYD, as reported by The Washington Post.

BYD, recognized as the largest EV producer globally, faces increased scrutiny and restrictions from Congress due to security risks associated with its products. Notably, the Pentagon was prohibited from purchasing batteries from BYD in 2023.

Despite these developments, BYD and Stella Li continued to support Democratic causes, including donating to the Democratic National Committee and organizations backing President Joe Biden's reelection bid in 2024.

The connections between BYD, its executives, and Democratic politicians have sparked controversy, particularly concerning Newsom's decision to award a lucrative $1 billion no-bid contract to BYD during the pandemic.

According to the Daily Caller's review of political spending records, Antonovich and Villaraigosa also received financial support from BYD, and there were reported instances of policymaking that favored the company's interests.

Moreover, BYD's strategic expansion, driven by China's Belt and Road Initiative, has raised concerns about the firm's growing influence in global markets, including the U.S. EV sector. Despite legislative restrictions in the U.S., BYD aims to establish a stronger foothold, with potential benefits from the Environmental Protection Agency's new emissions standards.

The noteworthy ties between BYD and California politicians like Ed Chau and Kevin de Leon underscore the complex web of relationships between foreign companies and domestic policymakers. While BYD's contributions have facilitated its growth in the EV industry, questions remain about the extent of its impact on American politics and regulatory decisions.

Media efforts to seek comments from relevant parties, including Newsom's office, BYD USA, and the Democratic entities that received contributions, have reportedly not yielded responses.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

