Biden Aide: US Plans China Sanctions

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said to "expect to see additional sanctions, measures" against Chinese groups, including banks, that support Russia, according to Bloomberg.

The comments from the Biden aide were delivered at the Aspen Security Forum on Friday.

"The picture is not pretty. China continues to be a major supplier of dual use items to Russia's war machine … it's the instruments that go into the weapons that are killing Ukrainians and oppressing Ukraine," Sullivan said during the fireside chat.

"The larger picture continues to travel in the wrong direction," Sullivan said, adding that the administration is considering sanctions "against banks that help Russia's war machine."

"We think China should stop because we think it is profoundly outside of the bounds of decent conduct by nation states," Sullivan said. "China should not be on team Russia when it comes to the war in Ukraine.

He went on to say the Europeans are doing more when it comes to Ukraine than they're given credit for, "considerably more than the United States," he said, while acknowledging the United States has still played a vital war in the war effort.

Sullivan said we need to give a "hat tip" to Europe for stepping up in this war for broader European security.