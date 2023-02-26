×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | human rights | jim banks | united nations

GOP Rep. Banks Calls Out 'Pathetic' UN Human Rights Tweet Praising China

By    |   Sunday, 26 February 2023 01:58 PM EST

As Americans are growing tired of funding entities that are not on our side — including Nikki Haley vowing to defund our "enemies" — a House GOP member is ripping the U.N. Human Rights office for praising a Chinese donation.

"Pathetic!" Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., tweeted Sunday morning. "If the @UN wants to continue shilling for the #CCP, American tax dollars shouldn't pay for it."

The tweet that got Banks' dander up was Thursday's praise for China's $800,000 donation to the United Nations Human Rights office.

"Thank you #China for donating $800K to support our Office's #humanrights work," the U.N. Human Rights office tweetedd. "You can donate too: https://ohchr.org/en/donation"

The exchange comes in a week where it is being reported President Joe Biden is seeking to reenter an agreement with the World Health Organization, which former President Donald Trump sought to defund after it was working too closely with China during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banks is a member of the new House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The U.S. has long criticized China for human rights abuses, including the treatment of the Muslim Uyghurs.

Like most foreign aid, the U.S. is the single largest donor to the U.N., contributing more than $12.5 billion. That amounts to roughly 25% of the entire U.N., according to U.N. data.

For the 2023 budget, the U.S. amounts to 22% of the total, following by China (15%) and Japan (8%), according to data.

Related Stories:

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
As Americans are growing tired of funding entities that are not on our side - including Nikki Haley vowing to defund our "enemies" - a House GOP member is ripping the U.N. Human Rights office for praising a Chinese donation.
china, human rights, jim banks, united nations
276
2023-58-26
Sunday, 26 February 2023 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved