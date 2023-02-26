GOP Rep. Banks Calls Out 'Pathetic' UN Human Rights Tweet Praising China

As Americans are growing tired of funding entities that are not on our side — including Nikki Haley vowing to defund our "enemies" — a House GOP member is ripping the U.N. Human Rights office for praising a Chinese donation.

"Pathetic!" Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., tweeted Sunday morning. "If the @UN wants to continue shilling for the #CCP, American tax dollars shouldn't pay for it."

The tweet that got Banks' dander up was Thursday's praise for China's $800,000 donation to the United Nations Human Rights office.

"Thank you #China for donating $800K to support our Office's #humanrights work," the U.N. Human Rights office tweetedd. "You can donate too: https://ohchr.org/en/donation"

The exchange comes in a week where it is being reported President Joe Biden is seeking to reenter an agreement with the World Health Organization, which former President Donald Trump sought to defund after it was working too closely with China during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banks is a member of the new House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The U.S. has long criticized China for human rights abuses, including the treatment of the Muslim Uyghurs.

Like most foreign aid, the U.S. is the single largest donor to the U.N., contributing more than $12.5 billion. That amounts to roughly 25% of the entire U.N., according to U.N. data.

For the 2023 budget, the U.S. amounts to 22% of the total, following by China (15%) and Japan (8%), according to data.

