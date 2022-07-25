Green: Safety Is Destroying America

The following article has been authored by a non-clinician.

"Safety Is Our Highest Value"

The signs are everywhere we look — meant to bring comfort, they are in reality "un-American," and a root cause behind our crumbling culture.

When safety is our highest value, police remain in the hallway with dozens of other law enforcement officers equipped with body armor and ballistic shields — for more than an hour — while helpless children in a classroom are murdered by a deranged lunatic, in Uvalde, Texas.

When safety is our highest value, we give up our basic liberties, cower in our homes, and wear useless masks against infection, to signal allegiance to the safety cult.

All while ignoring common sense — adopting the unscientific, unconstitutional, illogical, made-up rules of those who promise safety from a virus with less than a one in one thousand chance of killing us.

When safety is our highest value, governments over-regulate and micro-manage to the point of destroying the very freedoms they were supposed to be protecting.

In a 1775 letter sent from the Pennsylvania Assembly to the colonial governor, presumed to be written by Benjamin Franklin, the well-known phrase was written, "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, Deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."

There is no part of the amazing story of American exceptionalism that occurred because Americans played it safe.

Quite the opposite.

The small band of seventy Lexington Minutemen were outnumbered and outgunned by 800 of England's King George, III's finest, yet they stood their ground as the shot heard 'round the world began the War for Independence.

The immortal 32 of Gonzales, Texas fought their way into the Alamo (Feb. 23 – March 6, 1836) to fight and die with the other Texans, outnumbered 30 to one.

Despite the death rate of the Spanish Flu pandemic (1918-1920) being massively higher than that of COVID-19's, Americans fought through it while winning World War I and refusing to shut down the economy.

There was no quarantining of healthy people, no statewide shutdowns or mandates, and not a single penny spent on the virus by the federal government.

Somehow our nation survived without little round signs telling people to stay six feet away from one another — and they managed to keep the country moving without trillions of dollars spent bribing people to stay home.

In World War II, our boys had the courage to storm the beaches of Normandy, Saipan, Iwo Jima, and so many others. While facing down near-certain death, they took the beaches and then took back an entire continent for freedom.

New York firefighters ran into burning buildings on Sept. 11, 2001 and saved lives while sacrificing their own.

Stephen Williford ran barefoot into gunfire to take down the Sutherland Springs, Texas mass-murderer. This trained good-guy with an AR-15 saved dozens of lives because he didn't play it safe.

And just a few days ago at a Greenwood, Indiana mall, 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken neutralized a mass murderer within seconds of the rampage, saving dozens of lives.

None of these heroes had safety as their highest value. Thank God for that.

Instead of pursuing safety, they pursued virtue.

We need to rediscover that pursuit for our own lives and for our nation.

There will no longer be a "land of the free" if it is not "home of the brave."

It is time for Americans to reignite the courageous fires of liberty.

As President Ronald Reagan said after the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster of Jan. 28, 1986, "The future doesn’t belong to the fainthearted, it belongs to the brave."

Americans need to stop trying to be safe, instead we need to rediscover being dangerous:

Dangerous to the communist ideas undermining our liberties, dangerous to criminals with evil and murderous intent, dangerous to apathy and an absolutely existential threat to tyranny.

The meekness Jesus taught is not weakness, it's power under control.

It's ability to defend the innocent against those who seek harm and evil, and to oppose those undermining our present liberty or our eternal freedom.

The question Americans need to be asking today is are we dangerous?

Or is safety our highest value?

The legacy of our forefathers, and the future of the American way of life, depend on our answer.

Rick Green is the founder of PatriotAcademy.com