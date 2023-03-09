Dershowitz to Newsmax: Hiding Jan. 6 Tapes 'Unconstitutional'

Constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax denounced the government and Democrats "attempting to censor and hide from the public relevant information because it doesn't support your narrative."

"The idea of the government keeping secret all these videotapes of Jan. 6 is so unconstitutional," Dershowitz told Thursday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I represent one of the young men, a law student, who was arrested for being in the Capitol. And we have found on these tapes evidence of his innocence, which the government was trying to suppress.

"And so thank you, congressman. Thank you anybody who releases this material."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has come under criticism for releasing the full footage of Jan. 6 that the now-defunct House Jan. 6 select committee had released only in part.

"The American public has the right to see it all and make their own judgment," Dershowitz told host Rob Schmitt. "I am not a supporter of what happened on Jan. 6. I'm not a supporter of the president's speech. I am a supporter of full transparency about everything."

Dershowitz also denounced Democrats on the House Weaponization Subcommittee who called Twitter Files authors "so-called journalists" and tried to get them to revealing their sources for the Twitter Files.

"I don't want to be associated with any of those folks," Dershowitz, a self-proclaimed liberal Democrat, told Schmitt. "I vote Democrat most of the time — not all of the time.

"I am more anti-woke, anti-radical Democrats than I am anti-conservative Republican — much closer to moderate conservatives on the Republican side than I am to those folks who don't believe in free speech, don't believe in transparency: 'Free speech for me, but not for thee.'"

Americans deserve full transparency the new Jan. 6 tapes and the Twitter Files exposé provide, Dershowitz concluded.

"Censorship is rampant today — and full disclosure and full transparency is the only answer to this combination of private censorship and governmental censorship," he said. "The victims of this are the American people, who have a right to all the evidence and make our own decisions about what happened."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!