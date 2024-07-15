WATCH TV LIVE

Milwaukee Mayor Stands by Biden

By    |   Monday, 15 July 2024 11:46 AM EDT

While his city plays hosts to the Republican National Convention this week, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is standing by President Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee.

Johnson, who has served as mayor since 2021, told Punchbowl News he believes Biden can still win Wisconsin. Johnson was recently on a call with Biden and other mayors meant to shore up support for the president following his shaky and halting debate performance.

"The Joe Biden that we engaged with on that call was Joe Biden that everybody wanted to show up to the debate," Johnson said.

When it comes to a choice between Biden and former President Donald Trump, Johnson told Punchbowl News he supports Biden, given his passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, American Rescue Plan, and bipartisan infrastructure bills.

The Milwaukee mayor also discounted Trump's claims he is gaining among Black voters, noting conversations he had at the city's Juneteeth festival.

"I went up to Black men specifically and asked them about the election, asked them if they're registered to vote, asked them if they're going to vote. They said yes and yes," Johnson said. "And then when I asked who, they said there is no other person to vote for other than President Joe Biden."

Johnson also dismissed polls showing Trump ahead, pointing to the supposed "red wave" that never materialized in the 2022 midterm elections.

"It was a trickle," Johnson said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


