Trump in Milwaukee for RNC After Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump arrived Sunday in Milwaukee, where he will be formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate this week after surviving an assassination attempt that aggravated an already bitter U.S. political divide.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, ordered a review of how a 20-year-old man with an AR-15-style rifle got close enough to shoot at Trump from a rooftop on Saturday. As a former president, Trump has lifetime protection by the U.S. Secret Service.

Trump, 78, was holding a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — a key state in the Nov. 5 election — when shots rang out, hitting his right ear and leaving his face streaked with blood. His campaign said he was doing well.

One person in the crowd was killed and two others wounded. Secret Service agents fatally shot the suspect, the agency said.

Trump is due to receive his party's formal nomination at the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday. The FBI said there were no known threats to the convention or anyone attending, while the Secret Service said they do not anticipate any changes to the security plan.

"I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site on Sunday.

The convention will feature televised speeches by rising Republican stars and Trump's choice for a vice presidential running mate, while highlighting the party's stance on such topics as abortion, immigration, and the economy.