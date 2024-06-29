WATCH TV LIVE

Carville: 'Weird' to See Name Being Used in Biden Fundraising

By    |   Saturday, 29 June 2024 06:22 PM EDT

Political strategist James Carville, whose name was used in Biden fundraising messages Saturday after he predicted the president wouldn't be on the ballot this November, said that the usage was "pretty minor," considering what happened between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump Thursday.

"It didn't bother me as much as the debate," Carville told The Washington Post's Tyler Pager, reports Mediaite. "It's kind of weird to see your name go out to a half a million people."

The text read, "Hi, it's James Carville. I need you and Democrats everywhere to make a contribution to the Biden-Harris campaign ASAP. Help them defeat Donald Trump."

It then included a link to a fundraising page.

Even before the debate, Carville had been saying that he doesn't think Biden should run again.

"But he did — it's him and Trump — and that's where I am," Carville said.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Saturday, 29 June 2024 06:22 PM
