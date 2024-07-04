WATCH TV LIVE

Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: No Democrat Can Beat Trump

Thursday, 04 July 2024 08:38 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump will beat any candidate the Democratic Party chooses to nominate, whether it's President Joe Biden or someone new, Trump campaign communications director Caroline Sunshine told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Democrats are welcome to put up whoever they like, but maybe they'll pick somebody who's more active outside of the hours of 10 [a.m.] and 4 p.m.," Sunshine told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"The American people do not want Joe Biden, and they don't want the Democrat Party. No matter who the Democrat Party selects, none of them can beat President Trump," she said.

"So my advice to the Democrat Party would be total surrender now."



Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

Thursday, 04 July 2024 08:38 PM
