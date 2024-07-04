Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: No Democrat Can Beat Trump

Former President Donald Trump will beat any candidate the Democratic Party chooses to nominate, whether it's President Joe Biden or someone new, Trump campaign communications director Caroline Sunshine told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Democrats are welcome to put up whoever they like, but maybe they'll pick somebody who's more active outside of the hours of 10 [a.m.] and 4 p.m.," Sunshine told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"The American people do not want Joe Biden, and they don't want the Democrat Party. No matter who the Democrat Party selects, none of them can beat President Trump," she said.

"So my advice to the Democrat Party would be total surrender now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com