WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: caribbean | drug boat | trump | pentagon

4 Killed as US Hits Alleged Drug Boat in Caribbean

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 12:55 PM EST

The U.S. military on Tuesday conducted another strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea, killing four people, a Pentagon official told CBS News.

No additional information was immediately available on the strike, which occurred the same day Venezuela announced it was launching a "massive mobilization" of military personnel, weapons, and equipment in response to the buildup of U.S. warships in the Caribbean Sea.

The latest strike raised the death toll in the U.S. campaign against alleged drug boats to 80 people and marked the 20th attack in the Pacific and Caribbean Seas since early September.

The U.S. has deployed its largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean and authorized covert CIA operations in Venezuela, prompting fears of escalation.

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group arrived in the Latin American region on Tuesday after being directed there by the Department of Defense to help "dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations and counter narco-terrorism in defense of the homeland," according to War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"The enhanced U.S. force presence in the USSOUTHCOM AOR will bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland and our security in the Western Hemisphere," chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said on X in late October.

"These forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle TCOs."

President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of ground operations in Venezuela, saying "the land is going to be next" following strikes on vessels, though he later denied he was considering doing so.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in power since 2013, says Trump is seeking to oust him and that Venezuelan citizens and the military will resist any such attempt.

Maduro was sworn in for a third six-year term in January despite credible evidence that he lost last year's election.

During Trump's first term, Maduro was indicted on U.S. federal drug charges, including narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.

This year, the Justice Department doubled a reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $50 million, accusing him of being "one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world."

Trump has focused attention on the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which he claims is serving as a "front" for Maduro, and said members of the gang were in the first boat targeted last month. No details on alleged affiliations have been released regarding the other strikes.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The U.S. military on Tuesday conducted another strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea, killing four people, a Pentagon official told CBS News. No additional information was immediately available on the strike...
caribbean, drug boat, trump, pentagon
416
2025-55-13
Thursday, 13 November 2025 12:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved