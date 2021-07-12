DOJ Retracts Claim Riot Suspect Had 'Fully Constructed' Capitol Lego Set

Court documents submitted earlier this month stating that Capitol riot suspect Robert Morss was found to be in possession of a “fully constructed” Lego set depicting the U.S. Capitol turned out to be incorrect, the Department of Justice has announced.

In a new document submitted to the U.S. District Court of Columbia, an assistant U.S. attorney in D.C. explained that “in the original detention memoranda, the undersigned stated that law enforcement found a ‘fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.’ Please note that after a review of the photographs from the search, there appears to have been a miscommunication and that statement appears to be inaccurate. The Lego set was in a box and not fully constructed at the time of the search.”

In the original court document filed on July 2, the DOJ noted that in its attempt to have Morss detained until trial “law enforcement recovered some clothing and other items that appear to match those he carried with him on the 6th – including a 'Don’t Tread on Me' flag, a neck gaiter, a military utility bag, a black tourniquet, and military fatigues. (Law enforcement also recoverd a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.) In addition, Morss had three different firearms including a handgun, a shotgun, and a rifle.”

There was no change submitted for the other items found in the suspect's possession.

Dozens of people arrested in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol remain in prison months later without any charges having been filed against them, according to the Post Millenial. This includes many reportedly kept in solitary confinement for the enitre day, except for one hour, allegedly for their protection, even those who have not been charged with violent crimes.

The Free Press noted that after the initial report of a “fully constructed” Lego set, many in the press speculated on its meaning.

“Business Insider noted, ‘it’s unclear if he used the Capitol Lego set as a teaching tool or to plan his approach on January 6,’" according to The Free Press. "Rolling Stone reported, ‘U.S. attorneys did not specify whether or not Morss utilized the Lego set, advertised as including ‘a collectible booklet containing information about the design, architecture, and history of the building,’ to prepare for the Capitol riot…’ Similarly, The Daily Beast pointed out, ‘The prosecutors didn’t say whether Morss used his toy to help plan the Capitol insurrection.’"