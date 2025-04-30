Trump Tells Musk: Stay as Long as You Want

President Donald Trump on Wednesday during his full meeting with members of his Cabinet, praised tech billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk and told him that he is "invited to stay as long as you want" in his role with the government.

"You really have sacrificed a lot," Trump told Musk during the meeting, shown live on Newsmax. "You've been treated very unfairly … the vast majority of people in this country really respect and appreciate you, and this whole room can say that very strongly. You've really been a tremendous help."

Musk jokingly donned a pair of the MAGA hats that had been set in front of the Cabinet members, telling Trump that people say he wears a "lot of hats."

"That's true," Musk continued. "Even my hat has a hat," he said, before he removed the double ball caps.

He then told Trump that Americans voted for "secure borders, safe cities and sensible spending," and that's what they got from Trump.

"A tremendous amount has been accomplished in the first 100 days," Musk continued. "As everyone has said, it's more than has been accomplished in any administration before, ever, period. So this portends very well for what happens for the rest of the administration."

Musk added, "I think this could be the greatest administration since the founding of the country."

Musk, whose companies include Tesla, the social media site X and SpaceX, alluded to the acts of vandalism his Tesla dealerships have faced, telling Trump, "Well, they did like to burn my cars, which is not great."

Trump reassured him that he has the support of the administration but acknowledged that Musk "wants to get back home to his cars."

"You've done an incredible job," he told Musk. "$150 billion …" he started, with Musk correcting him with a figure of $169 billion in cuts to spending in the government.

"A lot of stuff is being worked on," Trump continued. "That number could be doubled and even tripled. A lot of things are being worked on that we don't count yet because it's not quite there."

Musk also told the Cabinet that it has been an honor to work with its members as well.

He has scaled back his presence in Washington in recent days and is expected to leave his role with the administration in part because of time constraints on his status as a special government employee and also as Tesla sales have taken a sharp drop amid protests over his role within Trump's team.