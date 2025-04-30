Neil Young Slams Elon Musk in New Song: If You're a Fascist, Get a Tesla

Neil Young has taken aim at Elon Musk with his newest protest song, a reworked version of Woody Guthrie's classic "This Land Is Your Land."

Young debuted "Let's Roll Again," which serves as a call to stand up to corporate apathy and call for climate action, at a benefit concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

"Come on Ford / Come on GM / Come on Chrysler / Let's roll again," he sang at the "Light Up the Blues" fundraiser for Autism Speaks, according to the Independent.

Young then turned his attention to Musk.

"If you're a fascist, get a Tesla," he sang, adding, "If you're a Democrat, taste your freedom."

This is not the first time Young has clashed with Musk. The 78-year-old artist said he was boycotting X two years ago after Musk endorsed a post claiming that Jewish communities harbor hostility toward white people.

"We are stopping all use of X that we can control," Young wrote at the time on his website, according to The Guardian. "For reasons that should be obvious to the richest man on Earth, we are taking this action against his company."

He also shared an image of Musk with the caption: "Tesla should fly flags of love – not hate."

Young was also recently seen at a protest in California holding a sign that read "Hands off Canada," which served as commentary on Trump's past remarks about turning Canada into the 51st U.S. state.

The singer-songwriter, who is a U.S. citizen, spent his early years in Canada and now lives in California. He recently shared concerns that he could be denied entry or even imprisoned upon returning from his European tour.

"When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket," he wrote on his website, according to the Independent. "That is happening all the time now. Countries have new advice for those returning to America."