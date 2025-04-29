WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: doge | tas | spending | improper payments | elon musk | treasury department

Musk: DOGE News on $334M in 'Improper' Payments a 'Big Deal'

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 01:02 PM EDT

Elon Musk on Tuesday praised a Treasury Department report detailing hundreds of millions of dollars in "improper payment requests" as a "big deal."

In a repost on X from the Department of Government Efficiency, it was stated that when the Treasury Department went "live with its first automated payment verification system," it reported identifying and rejecting $334 million in payment requests because of "missing budget codes, invalid budget codes (i.e., the payment was not linked to the budget), [and] budget codes with no authorization (i.e., the budget had already been fully spent)."

DOGE added that the Treasury Access Symbol is an identification code that links a payment to a budget line item.

"In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost impossible," DOGE posted. "As of Saturday, this is now a required field, increasing insight into where money is actually going. Thanks to @USTreasury for the great work."

His comments come after DOGE reported uncovering nearly $1 billion in savings through cutting federal contracts and grants.

It posted last week that federal agencies ended 269 "wasteful contracts" with a total value of $845 million and savings of $255 million.

These include a $50,000 Interior Department consulting contract set up to "provide facilitation and collaborative problem-solving services."



 







