Rep. Donalds Might Face Tough Florida Governor Primary

Despite an endorsement from President Donald Trump, Rep. Byron Donalds' campaign for next year's Republican nomination for governor of Florida may not be as easy as he hoped.

While Donalds has a commanding lead in the polls, he has yet to receive the endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose handpicked lieutenant governor, Jay Collins, is expected to enter the race.

"He just knows he doesn't want Byron to be governor, but there isn't a solid plan to stop him," said a longtime GOP consultant close to DeSantis. The adviser was granted anonymity to speak freely about the race.

James Fishback, an investor who has supported DeSantis, entered the race last month.

"I've heard from Floridians across the state who are hungry for a leader who will build on Gov. DeSantis' historic record and make it easier to buy a home, raise a family, and retire with dignity," Fishback said in a statement.

He later called Donalds a "slave" to donors and corporate interests, Politico reported.

Fishback runs Azoria, an investment firm that backs companies that do not prioritize diversity initiatives.

The investor has come under fire from Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz, who on a podcast referred to Fishback as a "total scam artist."

Florida Fighters spent $3.5 million on ads promoting Collins. The promos have run in the central part of the state, though he has said he is not associated with them.

An Army Special Forces combat veteran who lost part of his leg while serving the country, Collins said he would announce his decision soon.

"I'm tired of politicians thinking it's about them. It's about their ego," Collins told reporters.

"This isn't about me. It's about we.

"You need to take time to really look at a race like this. This is 23.5 million people that we get to represent."

According to eight Republican operatives and consultants, Collins is waiting for an endorsement from DeSantis before he officially enters the race.

"It's about where does that have the biggest impact? Maybe it's when we launch. Maybe it's down the road," the lieutenant governor said.

"It's about math, and I say this as a guy with 10 fingers and five toes. It matters, right?

"Like, I'm just saying, where do you get the biggest bang for the buck?" Collins continued.

Paul Renner, former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, is also running for the Republican nomination.

DeSantis has called Renner's run for governor "ill-advised."

Ryan Smith, chief strategist for Donalds, dismissed any potential challengers to his candidate.

"Donalds has spent his life as a strong, Black conservative voice defending President Trump and the America First agenda, so he is used to and unfazed by racist Twitter trolls who attack him for that," Smith said.

"Anyone running against him is an anti-Trump RINO and will get crushed in the Republican primary," Smith added, using the acronym for Republicans in name only.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., a Donalds backer, said he doesn't understand why anyone would challenge the congressman.

"The base loves him. He has the most powerful endorsement in the history of politics, President Trump," Fine said.

"I guess now he has a fourth advantage: a nine-month head start."

DeSantis tried to convince GOP megadonor Ken Griffin to fund a challenger to Donalds, but Griffin declined.