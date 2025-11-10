WATCH TV LIVE

DeSantis Ally Announces Gubernatorial Run

By    |   Monday, 10 November 2025 08:46 PM EST

James Fishback, a supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis, is running for governor of Florida.

Fishback will be challenging Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., for the Republican nomination. Donalds has the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

"I've heard from Floridians across the state who are hungry for a leader who will build on Gov. DeSantis' historic record and make it easier to buy a home, raise a family, and retire with dignity," Fishback said in a statement.

Fishback runs Azoria, an investment firm that backs companies that do not prioritize diversity initiatives.

He will be running on a hard-line immigration and affordability platform, including proposing a plan that would require companies doing business in Florida to fire employees under an H-1B visa in favor of Americans, Politico reported.

Trump allies like Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., White House deputy chief of staff James Blair, and Trump strategist Alex Bruesewitz have urged Fishback not to run, as the party seeks to coalesce around Donalds, Politico said.

"Byron has the trust and support of President Trump, a massive war chest, and the entire MAGA movement lined up behind him," Bruesewitz said.

Fishback hasn't shied away from criticizing Donalds.

"Byron Donalds is a good man, but he has done nothing in 8 months to show that he can lead a state that my family has known for four generations," he said to Politico.

Since Trump took office, Fishback has gone on TV to criticize Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and has pushed to be named to the Federal Reserve Board.

He also launched a super PAC in opposition to tech CEO Elon Musk after Musk's falling out with Trump.

Paul Renner, former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, is also running for the Republican nomination.

DeSantis' wife, Casey, is also considering a bid.

The governor has yet to endorse a candidate but has criticized Donalds and called Renner's run for governor "ill-advised."

