WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: paul renner | florida | governor | byron donalds

Paul Renner to Run for Florida Governor, Challenge Trump-Backed Donalds

By    |   Wednesday, 03 September 2025 11:01 AM EDT

Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner filed paperwork on Wednesday morning to run for governor, Politico reported.

Claiming to be one of the architects of building the type of Florida "we love" — referring to his time leading the state House — Renner said that "if you're looking at how can we predict who will deliver results in the future, you look at who's already delivered results in the past."

Renner becomes the first prominent Republican to challenge President Donald Trump's endorsed pick, Rep. Byron Donalds, according to Politico.

Donalds has brought on many of the same personnel who helped coordinate Trump's comeback to the White House and has already amassed a $22 million war chest, as well as key endorsements from House colleagues.

In response to the Renner campaign announcement, the Donalds campaign's chief strategist Ryan Smith said that "Byron Donalds will be Florida's next governor, because he is the proven conservative fighter endorsed by President Trump." 

But Donalds has not earned the support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, while Renner was a close partner of the governor's as he became a leading conservative executive, Politico reported.

As Florida House speaker, Renner was a key force guiding through many of the bills in the Legislature that DeSantis used to make the case for a presidential run.

Among those was legislation to expand school vouchers to Floridians regardless of income, expansive tax holidays and toll rebates for commuters, and looser gun regulations through "constitutional carry," a measure that allows Floridians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

DeSantis has not said who he will back to succeed him, though he recently appointed former Green Beret and decorated military veteran Jay Collins as lieutenant governor — someone who may also enter the gubernatorial contest.

DeSantis has made it clear he doesn't think that Donalds has the conservative track record to build on his legacy.

Renner will face a precarious balance of attempting to defeat Donalds for the GOP nomination while also demonstrating that he backs the president. He said he would welcome support from either DeSantis or Trump, and that, if elected, Trump could "count on a great partner in me."

Renner plans to launch a new state political committee and visit all of Florida's 67 counties.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner filed paperwork on Wednesday morning to run for governor, Politico reported. Claiming to be one of the architects of building the type of Florida "we love" - referring to...
paul renner, florida, governor, byron donalds
374
2025-01-03
Wednesday, 03 September 2025 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved