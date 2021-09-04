Pete Buttigieg and Husband Announce Birth/Adoption of Son and Daughter

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chaten on Saturday announced the birth of a son and daughter the couple has adopted.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” Buttigieg posted on Twitter with a photo of himself and Chasten, holding the babies. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

Buttigieg, who has been married to Chasten since 2018, was the first openly gay candidate to run for president in 2020 as a Democrat.

According to CNN, the couple is still finalizing the adoptions, which have taken more than a year, according to a July story in the Washington Post.

Chasten told the Post that the couple had been planning on a family and going through all the preparatory phases that other couples go through with workshops, picking out car seats, and the like.

They have also felt the frustration of thinking they had a mother willing to put her child out for adoption, only to have her change her mind at the last minute.

“It’s a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope,” Chasten told the Post. “You think it’s finally happening, and you get so excited, and then it’s gone.”

He thinks, sometimes, about what they will tell their future child: “We tried so hard for you. We waited so long for you.”