Pete Buttigieg Announces He's About To Become a Parent

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday announced that he and his husband, Chasten, are set to become parents.

They broke the news on Twitter.

“We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” Pete Buittigieg wrote. “The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

The couple, married in 2018, previously said they want to grow their family, revealing the plan when Pete Buttigieg was asked about his views on paid parental leave in 2019, when he was running for the presidency.

"We're hoping to have a little one soon, so I have a personal stake in this one, too," Pete Buttigieg said, ABC News reported at the time. "We should have paid parental leave and find a way to have paid leave for anyone who needs caring."