Rasmussen Poll: 54 Percent Favor Anheuser-Busch Boycott

Most Americans support the boycott of Anheuser-Busch products for using transgender model Dylan Mulvaney in its advertising, a new Rasmussen Reports poll finds.

The poll, released Tuesday, revealed 54% of Americans support boycotting the brand, including 37% that "strongly" support not buying the beer maker's products.

One-third, 33%, of those surveyed said they oppose the boycott and another 16% said they were unsure, according to the poll.

The poll of 1,041 American adults was conducted by Public Opinion Research, LLC, between April 12-13, and 16, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Under half — 40% — of those surveyed said the move to include Mulvaney in advertising Bud Light makes them less likely to buy the beer, compared to 19% saying it makes them more likely to make the purchase.

A little over a third — 37% — said it would not make a difference in their buying decisions.

Most Americans (52%) said they think corporations are giving transgender issues too much attention, while 18% think they should give the issue more attention, according to the poll.

Another 15% say the amount of attention is just right, compared to 15% who said they were not sure.

Of those saying they were not as likely to buy the company's products, 58% said they were Republicans, 28% said they were Democrats, and 38% said they were unaffiliated with either party.

According to the poll, the boycott is supported by 56% of men and 53% of women, with most of those in the 40-64 age group.

The boycott has the most support (50%) among those earning between $30,000-$50,000 per year, compared to just 28% of those earning above $200,000 per year.

It also has overwhelming support among married adults (61%) than among unmarried adults (41%) in the poll.

Support is also greater among those with children at home, according to the survey.

The 160-year-old company operates more than 120 facilities including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, employing more than 19,000, according to the company.

Its brands include Michelob Ultra, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser, and Bud Light, as well as a number of regional brands.

CEO Brendan Whitworth responded to the backlash with a statement April 14: "As the CEO of a company founded in America's heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew.

"We're honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues.

"We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans, and hard-working Americans everywhere. We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."