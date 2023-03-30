Ventry: Weak Case, Attacks Against Trump Only Help Him

(Editor's Note: The following article has not been authored by an attorney. It does not constitute a legal opinion by Newsmax.)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg just took the unprecedented and un-American step of indicting a former president of the United States.

Donald Trump's indictment is based on a faulty legal theory; it represents the latest weaponization of the justice system — against Trump.

It's additionally the continuation of the false and disproven smears of Russia collusion dating back to his first run for the U.S. presidency.

Political opportunists at the Department of Justice (DOJ) used erroneous information to target Trump during his 2016 campaign.

Only 19 minutes after he was sworn into office, The Washington Post reported that the campaign to impeach President Trump had begun.

The entire basis for claims of Trump being in cahoots with Russia was based on a faulty dossier, paid for by his political opponents and then weaponized by federal agencies to delegitimize the duly elected 45th commander in chief.

All of the attacks on Donald Trump are rooted in the fact that the left will do anything to stop him from sitting in the Oval Office again.

They know they can't beat him at the ballot box, so they are trying to throw him in prison, something that happens in third world dictatorships, not America.

Mr. Bragg is prosecuting a "zombie case," and is concurrently on a fool's errand.

He is backed by George Soros, who gave tens of millions to defund the police and also on soft on crime agendas.

Bragg himself has even backed cashless bail.

A horrific concept, one putting dangerous criminals back out on our streets.

Meanwhile crime in crime New York City (and in other municipalities nationally) is skyrocketing.

You can't pick up a newspaper in New York City and not see highly graphic and disturbing stories of dangerous criminals committing acts of violence, rape, murder, and theft.

The New York Post recently reported that Bragg’s office wins 51% of serious felony crimes his office prosecutes.

That's down from 68% under the previous district attorney.

The conviction rate for misdemeanors is also down to 28%.

It was at 53%under his predecessor.

While New Yorkers suffer from violent crime and his poor record of putting criminals away, Bragg is focused on locking up Trump on a case that is certain to fail.

The root causes of these increases in crimes?

The left and its progressive, criminal-coddling agenda. It's really that simple.

Just like with the Robert S. Mueller probe, the entire Bragg case is rooted on a faulty premise, with shaky "star" witnesses.

The star witness for the prosecution is a man who is disbarred from practicing law, committed tax fraud, bank fraud, and went to prison.

Not to mention he has a personal vendetta against Donald J. Trump.

Does Bragg have his own vendetta in this regard? You be the judge.

The Washington Post is admitting this case is an uphill climb, referring to it as a "zombie case," meaning this case it's going nowhere.

The New York Times has also thrown cold water on the case: "The case against the former president hinges on an untested and therefore risky legal theory involving a complex interplay of laws." This type of prosecution is usually classified as pursuing a misdemeanor charge, but Mr. Bragg is upgrading it to a felony.

The same prosecutor who supports cashless bail, anti-police policies, and is allowing crime to skyrocket in New York, is now upgrading charges against Mr. Trump.

This proves his motives are politically-based.

Lastly, Biden federal prosecutors have passed on this case numerous times, as has the previous district attorney.

Why?

Because there is no case.

Unfortunately for the Democrats and Alvin Bragg, this unprecedented partisan sham indictment of Trump is having the opposite effect.

Instead of sinking Trump's ship, he has brought wind to his sails, in the form of an uptick in the polls. In the Republican primary, numerous polls have him leading any challenger by over 30 points.

Not to mention, against Joe Biden, he continues to either defeat Biden head-to-head, or is well within the margin of error.

The bottom line?

This latest partisan witch-hunt won't work.

Trump was already solidifying the Republican base of voters prior to this partisan indictment.

Now, you can take it to the bank.

Trump will be the GOP nominee for 2024.

Joe Biden becomes a weaker candidate as each day passes: with crippling inflation, record border crossings, and multiple foreign policy blunders.

Certainly, Democrats fear Donald Trump will beat them at the ballot box, so they have no choice but to weaponize the justice system against him.

It didn't work in 2016; it won’t work again.

We need our nation's 45th president back, as our 47th.

Now more than ever.

Garrett Ventry is a Republican policy and communications professional. He is the former chief of staff to Rep. Ken Buck and communications aide to Sen. Chuck Grassley.