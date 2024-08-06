Rancher Lost 'Substantial Amount of Money' to Border Crossings

A cattle rancher along the Arizona-Mexico border told the New York Post this week that he's "lost a substantial amount of money" due to illegal crossings through his property.

Tyler Klump told the Post during a visit, "The foot traffic is as high as it's ever been" at his ranch in Douglas, Arizona. The Post noted seeing trash on the property, including used water bottles, backpacks, and ladders used to scale the border wall.

Klump said the refuse left behind by those passing through his ranch can cause problems for his livestock, which could eat the garbage and possibly get sick and die.

"It directly affects my cattle and my livelihood. … It has killed my cattle. I've lost a substantial amount of money," Klump said.

He added that he has a message for Vice President Kamala Harris: "Kamala, you're not helping anything. You're hurting us."

Klump continued, "You're very much putting money in the hands of the cartels and putting money in the hands of a lot of people, but you're darn sure not helping out your constituents."

He went on to say that he's supporting former President Donald Trump in the fall and hopes that Trump will restart construction on a border wall that runs along his property that still has a gap where people can enter.