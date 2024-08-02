WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blackburn | harris | border | policy

Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Harris' Border Policy: 'Come on In'

By    |   Friday, 02 August 2024 09:23 PM EDT

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Vice President Kamala Harris' border policy is "come on in."

"The border is wide open," Blackburn told "Prime News." "That is Biden border policy. It is wide open on her watch ... if it were up to Kamala Harris, she would say, Come on in, we're going to give you free healthcare, we're going to give you benefits, and we're going to give you the right to vote."

Blackburn told Newsmax the presidential hopeful's approval rating is low "because she has not completed the task that she's given," referring to the border.

She also said she would have "serious doubts" about Harris' ability as to serve as president.

"I would have serious doubts about her ability to focus in, to study hard, to be able to work with world leaders, to be able to work with both chambers of the legislature. You know, it is three separate and co-equal branches of government."

"And she has never shown that discipline and that focus that is necessary to address these very difficult problems. And we're going to leave the Democrats' mess for the Democrats to try to sort out," she continued.

"But as the American people look at her record, I think they're going to back away from her," Blackburn said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Vice President Kamala Harris' board policy is "come on in."
blackburn, harris, border, policy
265
2024-23-02
Friday, 02 August 2024 09:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved