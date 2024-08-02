Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Harris' Border Policy: 'Come on In'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Vice President Kamala Harris' border policy is "come on in."

"The border is wide open," Blackburn told "Prime News." "That is Biden border policy. It is wide open on her watch ... if it were up to Kamala Harris, she would say, Come on in, we're going to give you free healthcare, we're going to give you benefits, and we're going to give you the right to vote."

Blackburn told Newsmax the presidential hopeful's approval rating is low "because she has not completed the task that she's given," referring to the border.

She also said she would have "serious doubts" about Harris' ability as to serve as president.

"I would have serious doubts about her ability to focus in, to study hard, to be able to work with world leaders, to be able to work with both chambers of the legislature. You know, it is three separate and co-equal branches of government."

"And she has never shown that discipline and that focus that is necessary to address these very difficult problems. And we're going to leave the Democrats' mess for the Democrats to try to sort out," she continued.

"But as the American people look at her record, I think they're going to back away from her," Blackburn said.

