FBI Warns of Bomb Threats From Russia at Multiple Voting Sites

The FBI warned of bomb threats at polling stations in "multiple" US states on Election Day, adding that none were credible but many appeared to originate from Russia.

The statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation came as authorities in the US state of Georgia said bomb threats had briefly disrupted voting there Tuesday.

The 2024 US presidential campaign has been a particularly volatile one, and security for Election Day had been ramped up to unprecedented levels given concerns over possible civil unrest, election chicanery and violence against poll workers.

"The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains," spokeswoman Savannah Syms said in a statement.

"None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," she added, urging the public to "remain vigilant."

Georgia's secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said the state had also identified the source of bomb threats that briefly disrupted voting at polling places there, "and it was from Russia."

He did not elaborate. An election official in Georgia's Fulton County said polling places were briefly closed as the threats were investigated.

With Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump deadlocked at the climax of the 2024 race, authorities are keen to reassure jittery Americans that their votes are secure. But they are also bolstering physical security for election operations nationwide.

Runbeck Election Services, which provides security technology for poll operations, confirmed to AFP Monday it had ordered some 1,000 panic buttons for clients that include election facilities and their workers.

The FBI has set up a national election command post in Washington to monitor threats 24 hours a day through election week, and security has been bolstered at many of the nearly 100,000 US polling stations.

The states of Oregon, Washington and Nevada have activated the National Guard -- and the Pentagon says at least 17 states have placed a total of 600 National Guard troops on standby if needed.