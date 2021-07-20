Rep. Boebert Slams Dems 'Ineptitude' on Infrastructure

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., says Democrats are inept when it comes to infrastructure and that the U.S. is falling behind the rest of the world as a result.

“The Democrats are busy trying to fund everything under the sun in their infrastructure bill, while the rest of the world is building actual infrastructure," she tweeted on Tuesday. "We’re falling behind because of their ineptitude.”

Other Republicans are also slamming Democrats.

“So, what they've created is that our bipartisan, very important bill for the American people, really serves as a Trojan horse to allow this monstrosity take place along with the atrocity of spending, a monstrosity of taxes. It is dangerous,” Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa. said on during an appearance on Newsmax’s “American Agenda.”

“It will drive inflation. We're already seeing it. It will crush the fundamentals of our economy and look what it does for generations to come, the level of debt, another $5 trillion. On top of the $5 trillion, it's always been created."

The Senate was expected to vote Wednesday on beginning debate on the bipartisan infrastructure plan, CNN reported.

The move has angered Republicans, but aides told the news outlet that the bipartisan group continued "productive" talks well into the evening on Monday.

The Hill reported that the group of bipartisan senate negotiators and senior White House officials were struggling to finish work on the infrastructure package.

CNN said the biggest problem they face is how to pay for $579 billion in new spending. The total deal is estimated at $1.2 trillion over eight years with a $3.5 trillion tax and spending proposal..

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., accused Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of attempting to scuttle ongoing talks over the bipartisan infrastructure bill by scheduling an initial test vote before the legislation has been finalized.

Graham accused Schumer of hurting the bipartisan effort.

He said: "Whether he will or not, I don’t know, but you should at least try to stop them from blowing this up."