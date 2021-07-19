Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Dems Seek to Control Voting Through Infrastructure Bill

Arguments being made by Democrats to include language from the House "For the People" act concerning voting legislation as part of "what's called an infrastructure bill" is coming because they want to "take over by procedure" if they can't control national elections otherwise, Rep. Matt Rosendale said Monday on Newsmax.

"They want to have a federalization of our elections, and they want to have it all controlled," the Montana Republican told Newsmax's "American Agenda." "That's why they're trying to ram this into what's called an infrastructure bill (that) has ballooned. It's gone from anywhere from $1.5 trillion up to $3.5 trillion that contains things that no right-minded individual would try to define as infrastructure."

He added that in Montana, there are a "lot of miles" between towns, and highway and bridge money is needed.

"We certainly need our systems for our small towns and cities to make sure they have adequate water and sewers," said Rosendale, adding that investments are also needed in broadband, which helped out many people during the pandemic.

"We want to invest in those in those types of things, but there's no way that you're going to have tremendous support across the board for massive infrastructure or things that they're calling infrastructure, including incredible amounts of spending that's pushed into this bill to try to combat climate change," he said.

It would be one thing to help give states the ability to help get grant money for machines and other election processes, said Rosendale, but "to have the federal government step in and start directing those funds and trying to control the elections at the federal level that the state should be and constitutionally are protected so that they can administer those elections, that's not the way to go."

Democrats are also talking about "slipping in" some changes on immigration and amnesty and using reconciliation as well to get that legislation approved, and that is a "huge problem," he continued.

"They have been allowing hundreds of thousands, literally 200,000, illegals per month to enter into our country, and now the Democrats are dispersing them to different communities around the nation," he said. "We're starting to see some pushback from the individual states. But if you will bring 2 million people into the country that were here illegally, and then you start expanding voting into illegal immigrants, then we're going to compound the problems that we're facing right now."

