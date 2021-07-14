Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden Infrastructure Bill 'Trojan Horse'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax Wednesday the Biden administration tricked Republicans into believing that an infrastructure deal had been agreed upon when “moments later, (Biden) turned around said, “you can't have this without an additional three trillion, four trillion, six trillion in spending.”

“So, what they've created is that our bipartisan, very important bill for the American people, really serves as a Trojan horse to allow this monstrosity take place along with the atrocity of spending, a monstrosity of taxes. It is dangerous,” Meuser said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax’s “American Agenda.”

“It will drive inflation. We're already seeing it. It will crush the fundamentals of our economy and look what it does for generations to come, the level of debt, another $5 trillion. On top of the $5 trillion, it's always been created.”

The roughly $3.5 trillion plan includes a significant expansion of the Medicare healthcare program to cover dental, hearing, and vision care, as well as spending on education, childcare, and tax incentives for investments to fight climate change.

The funding for the bill will come from tax reform, health savings, and “long-term economic growth,” according to a senior Democratic aide who spoke with CBS News Tuesday.

“We’re talking about a huge expansion of entitlements that is unprecedented and will linger for probably forever. It will be impossible to pay for it even with these higher taxes. The worst part is I don’t think that will get done,” said Meuser.

“They’re jeopardizing this very important $1.2 trillion transportation infrastructure bill and that’s really a shame. So, in the end, we either get nothing done or we have an enormous enhancement of entitlements with nothing to show for it. It’s not even a new bridge or modernizing our roads.”

The bill will need support from 10 Republicans along with all 50 Democrats to advance in the Senate. The legislation is already moving forward – the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday advanced an energy bill expected to be part of the bipartisan infrastructure framework by a 13-7 vote.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell last week promised “a hell of a fight” against raising taxes to pay for the bill.

"The era of bipartisanship on this stuff is over. ... This is not going to be done on a bipartisan basis. This is going to be a hell of a fight over what this country ought to look like in the future and it's going to unfold here in the next few weeks. I don't think we've had a bigger difference of opinion between the two parties," McConnell said at an event in Kentucky.

"There is a process by which they could pass this without a single Republican. But we're going to make it hard for them. And there are a few Democrats left in rural American and some others who would like to be more in the political center who may find this offensive," he added.

