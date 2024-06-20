Bipartisan Bill Declares Russia State Sponsor of Terror

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Thursday introduced a bill to declare Russia a state sponsor of terror two days after Russia and North Korea rattled the region and beyond by signing a pact to come to each other's defense in the event of war.

"After the defense agreement between North Korea and Russia, it is time for us to push back," Graham said during a news conference announcing the bill.

"Now is the moment above all other moments, so I would urge the administration, given what [Russian President Vladimir[ Putin has done yesterday, let us go all in in designating his regime for what it is: a state sponsor of terrorism."

According to the text of the deal published by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, if either country gets invaded and is pushed into a state of war, the other must deploy "all means at its disposal without delay" to provide "military and other assistance." But the agreement also says that such actions must be in accordance with the laws of both countries and Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which recognizes a U.N. member state's right to self-defense.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Putin signed the pact at a summit Wednesday in Pyongyang. Both described it as a major upgrade of bilateral relations, covering security, trade, investment, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

The photo of Putin and Kim holding up the pact signaled "two of the most autocratic, atrocity-committing leaders in the world standing together," said Blumenthal.

"This message to the world is as important in a moral sense as any practical consequence. Russia deserves to be in this small selective club of atrocity-committing killers," he added.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.