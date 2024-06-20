WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike turner | russia | nuclear | joe biden

Rep. Turner: Russian Space Nukes Threaten the World

By    |   Thursday, 20 June 2024 10:01 AM EDT

House Intelligence Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, who has been pushing the Biden administration to declassify information on Russia's nuclear anti-satellite program, is planning an address Thursday warning that the situation could become catastrophic if information about the looming threat is not addressed soon.

Turner, who will speak Thursday morning at an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, plans to warn about the potential of a doomsday scenario, according to Politico, which obtained a copy of his remarks.

"This threat would mean that our economic, international security and social systems come to a grinding halt," Turner plans to say. "This would be a catastrophic and devastating attack upon Western economic, and democratic systems. Vladimir Putin knows this — checkmate."

According to the congressman, if Russia detonates a nuclear weapon within low Earth orbit, that would destroy satellites used for much of modern society, including stopping global communications for at least a year, including for cellphones, GPS, and more.

Turner, meanwhile, says that the lack of information coming from the Biden administration about the danger is worrisome.

"Putin thrives in secrecy," Turner is planning to say.

He told Politico, while previewing his speech, that the Biden administration is "not taking this as seriously as it should."

CSIS said its event will feature a discussion on the role of nuclear weapons in U.S. foreign policy and strategy, including the strategic landscape, nuclear modernization, deterrence efforts, and arms control, including how the intelligence community is postured to address such challenges.

Turner issued similar warnings earlier this year, saying that he warned his colleagues of a "serious national security threat" with Russian anti-satellite capabilities and saying he was concerned that the Biden administration was "sleepwalking into an international crisis."

The intelligence committee in February informed all members of Congress about an unspecified "serious national security threat," with White House national security communications adviser John Kirby confirming the threat was related to a Russian anti-satellite capability.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, who has been pushing the Biden administration to declassify information on Russia's nuclear anti-satellite program, is planning an address Thursday warning that the situation could become catastrophic.
mike turner, russia, nuclear, joe biden
324
2024-01-20
Thursday, 20 June 2024 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved