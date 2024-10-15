Bloomberg: Harris Declined Interview on Economy

Vice President Kamala Harris declined a chance to share her economic agenda with the Economic Club of Chicago and Bloomberg News, an editor said Tuesday.

"For the record and for those watching on television, the Economic Club of Chicago and Bloomberg both invited Vice President Harris to a similar interview about her economic plans," Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said. "She has so far declined."

Mickelthwait was hosting an interview with former President Donald Trump, who agreed to meet with Bloomberg and discuss his economic agenda.

Trump said he was hesitant to be interviewed by Micklethwait but chose to make the appearance because of the opportunity to speak to Chicago's business leaders.

"When I found out about this interview, I did a little check," Trump said. "This is a man that has not been a big Trump fan over the years. I had a choice. Do I do this interview or not? I am glad I did it. Do I do this interview or do I disappoint a lot of people?"

Trump had canceled an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, citing conflicts with the Bloomberg interview.

Harris recently came under fire for refusing to be interviewed by Time magazine.

Marc Benioff, owner of Time magazine, used social platform X to blast Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, for her lack of "transparency."

"Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris — unlike every other Presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level? #TrustMatters #TransparencyMatters #Leadership," Benioff posted on X on Sunday.

He then posted a paragraph from a Time story titled "What Kind of President Would Kamala Harris Be?"

"Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, [former President Donald] Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race," Benioff posted.

Time published an interview with Trump in April and with President Joe Biden in June, when he was the presumptive Democrat nominee and before he dropped out of the race.

Harris was scheduled to appear on Fox News on Wednesday and recently did appearances on "The Howard Stern Show," "Late Night with Stephen Colbert," and "The View."