Trump Bashes 'Wacky Bill' Cassidy: Couldn't Be 'Elected Dog Catcher'

Former President Donald Trump has been making the rounds on 2022 midterm endorsements, but Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., should be crossing his name off the list for any future support after a scathing rebuke Monday night.

"Wacky Sen. Bill Cassidy from Louisiana is a RINO Republican who begged for my endorsement in 2020 and used it all over the place to win reelection, much like Little Ben Sasse, and then voted to impeach your favorite president," Trump wrote in a pointed statement from his Save America PAC.

Trump made note of his popularity in Louisiana, pointing to Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards having praised his administration's assistance during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have done so much for the State of Louisiana, including making it possible to build major energy facilities that would never have happened without me filling up the strategic petroleum reserve at record low prices, and making sure they received huge amounts of hospital supplies and ventilators to aid the people of Louisiana in fighting the China Virus," Trump's statement continued.

"Even the Democrat governor thanked me for all I did."

Trump added a claim Cassidy's popularity in the state has waned to the point he could not even be "elected dog catcher" at this point.

"Now, Wacky Bill Cassidy can't walk down the street in Louisiana, a state I won by almost 20 points," Trump's statement added. "He could not even be elected dog catcher today, the great people curse him."

Trump did leave with a salute to the support he has received from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who was once a Democrat.

"Wacky Bill is a totally ineffective senator, but Louisiana does have a great Senator in John Kennedy," Trump's statement concluded.

Cassidy is not due for reelection until November 2027, as he was reelected on Trump's endorsement last November and senators serve six-year terms.