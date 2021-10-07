Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin to Newsmax: 'I Love' a Trump Comparison

When Idaho GOP Gov. Brad Little was away, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was not playing.

She was issuing an executive order to strengthen bans on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a move opposed by the governor, which had mainstream media taking notice and The Washington Post calling an appeal to the "Trumpian base."

McGeachin told Newsmax's "Cortes & Pellegrino" on Thursday, the Post might have intended it as a derogatory swipe, but she said, thanks, "I love it; I love President Trump."

Donald Trump won Idaho with 64% of the vote, blowing out Biden in the 2020 presidential election in the state. McGeachin assisted the Trump campaign in Idaho in both 2016 and 2020 and vows to run for governor in the midterm election.

"I love that characterization, because the people of Idaho love President Trump, and he's done so much to help lead out and help us get through some of these challenging times," McGeachin, who has worked to pass orders in Little's out-of-state absence before, told co-hosts Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino.

"A lot of people fear that actually what happened last year with the COVID is maybe what helped create some problem with his reelection."

As for moving to strengthen Little's COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban, extending it to keep Boise State from requiring a vaccine to attend its football game, McGeachin said she was working on behalf of the people of Idaho and not people in government.

"We don't trust everything that the government tells us, and we're going to stand up," she vowed, offering no promises she will not act the next time Little leaves the state. "We're going to continue to stand up and fight for individual freedom and liberty."

