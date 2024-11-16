Bill Maher on Trump's Cabinet: A 'Who's Who' of Disruption

Bill Maher, host of HBO's "Real Time," delved into President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks during Friday's broadcast, sharply criticizing several choices while acknowledging the voters' desire for disruption in Washington, Breitbart reported.

During his monologue, Maher described Trump's recently announced Cabinet selections as unorthodox and controversial. While Maher expressed significant concerns over many appointments, he acknowledged the public's appetite for a shake-up in Washington politics.

"The people have spoken about disruption," he said. "They are not completely wrong."

Maher opened by framing Trump's first term as stymied by institutional resistance, comparing the former president to Gulliver being tied down by Lilliputians.

"He wanted to do it; he wanted to [be a disruptor], and they just wouldn't let him. Well, now, the chains are off because he's got a Cabinet that, it's a who's who of what the f***," Maher quipped.

The comedian went on to dissect specific appointments, beginning with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who is slated to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Maher also turned his attention to Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary. While acknowledging Hegseth's military service in Iraq and Afghanistan and his Ivy League education, Maher noted that the nominee has made some controversial statements.

Despite that, Maher conceded, "Look, the people have spoken about disruption. And this country is like a compacted colon, OK? It needs — it does need something."

Maher highlighted the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, addressing concerns that have dogged her political career.

"The big talking point against her was that she might be a Russian spy, and now she's in charge of our secrets. That's an interesting choice," he said, quickly adding, "I don't think she's a Russian spy."

The host's sharpest satire was reserved for Lee Zeldin, who was chosen to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Maher mocked the choice with his trademark humor, stating, "His organization is called f*** the whales, just to give you context."

While acknowledging some outsider credentials, Maher expressed skepticism about the Cabinet's overall effectiveness, especially in preventing Trump's ideas from being implemented.

"I don't see anyone among the Cabinet picks who will prevent any outlandish ideas Trump has from being implemented," Maher said. However, he admitted, "I don't have a problem with bringing in outsiders."

Maher doubted Matt Gaetz's potential appointment as attorney general, describing the choice as more toward "protecting" Trump's interests than enforcing the law.