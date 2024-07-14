Bill Clinton: 'Violence Has No Place in America'

Former President Bill Clinton denounced the use of violence "especially in our political process" following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

A 20-year-old suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service seconds after he allegedly fired shots toward a stage where Trump was speaking early Saturday evening in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One rally attendee died, two other spectators were critically injured, and Trump was shot in the ear.

"Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process," Clinton posted Saturday night on X. "Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today's rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service."