Nikki Haley: 'We Are Lifting Up Donald Trump' in Prayer

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Saturday evening that "we are lifting up Donald Trump" after a gunman attempted to assassinate him at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally Saturday night.

"This should horrify every freedom-loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized," Haley, who dropped her bid for the Republican presidential nomination earlier this year, posted on X about an hour after the shootings. "We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer."

Haley served under Trump as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017-2018.