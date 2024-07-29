Senate Set to Pass Bills to Protect Kids on Social Media

The Senate will be voting on two bills designed to keep children safe on social media platforms, Punchbowl News reported.

The two bills, the Kids Online Safety Act and the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, will overwhelmingly pass the upper chamber Tuesday afternoon, Punchbowl News said.

Under KOSA, social media companies would be required to take steps to shield underage kids from potentially harmful content, including limiting addictive features, according to Punchbowl News.

COPPA bans companies from sharing the personal data of minors for targeted advertising, Punchbowl said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. has expressed his support for the bill, but it is unknown when the House will vote on it.

Supporters fear hardline conservatives and progressives will oppose the bill, Punchbowl said.

Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., have expressed concerns about KOSA, claiming it violates the First Amendment and allows the executive branch too much power to censor content, Punchbowl reported.

Big Tech companies are expected to lobby against the bill, having derailed a bipartisan data privacy bill in the House Energy and the Commerce Committee last month and blocking antitrust legislation from passing, according to Punchbowl.