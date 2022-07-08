×
Tags: biden | trump | jobs | report

Biden Jabs at Trump Over Jobs Numbers

Biden Jabs at Trump Over Jobs Numbers
(John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 08 July 2022 03:33 PM EDT

President Joe Biden jabbed at former President Donald Trump while punching up the latest jobs report on Friday.

"In the second quarter of this year, we created more jobs than in any quarter under any of my predecessors in the nearly 40 years before the pandemic," Biden said. "We have more Americans working in the private sector today than any day during Donald Trump's presidency — more people than any time in our history.

"The historic strength of our job market is one reason our economy is uniquely well positioned to tackle a range of global economic challenges — from global inflation to the economic fallout from [Russia President Vladimir] Putin's war. No country is better positioned than America to bring down inflation, without giving up all of the economic gains we have made over the last 18 months."

The Associated Press reported on Friday that U.S. employers added 372,000 jobs in June, despite high inflation. And the unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for the fourth consecutive month, according to the Labor Department.

President Joe Biden jabbed at former President Donald Trump while hailing the latest jobs report on Friday.
Friday, 08 July 2022 03:33 PM
