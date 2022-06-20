Donald Trump to Newsmax: Biden Is Bringing US Toward 'World War'

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax that ''nobody thought it was possible it could go this bad this fast'' in this country, warning President Joe Biden has moved the U.S. toward the possibility of world war.

''I don't know if anything'' would keep me from running for president in 2024, Trump told Monday's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We have to make our country great again. Our country's gone to hell, and it's gone bad very fast. Nobody thought it was possible it could go this bad this fast.

"Well, I have to say I love our country. I'll do what's right for the country."

Trump started his 15-minute exclusive phone interview with host Eric Bolling, saying "the country's doing terribly" under Biden and "I don't think we've ever been this low."

"Our country is in a lot of trouble," Trump continued. "Our country has never been like this. And we're in serious danger with what's going on in Ukraine and with Russia. You could end up with a world war the way they're handling it. It's crazy what they're doing. It's crazy."

Trump warned that Iran is on the verge of a becoming nuclear-armed power, China is emerging as the world superpower, and Russia is at war with Ukraine – something that could ignite everything when our country is "not respected" around the world.

"You can't rely on China to make America great again, that I can tell you," Trump said.

"Our country is doing very badly — doing badly, I think, in every respect. I don't think it's ever been so low, and we're in great danger of a world war."

Also, this threat is dangerously coming as "we're in a recession," Trump said. "This is not something that's going to happen in two years, they say, a recession. We're in a recession."

The early stock market revival from the COVID-19 pandemic was merely a residual effect of his administration's work, Trump said, adding we are now seeing what Biden's policies are doing to the economy.

"They were coasting on our great policy," Trump said. "They're not taking the oil. They're not using the liquid gold, as I call it. They're not using it. Instead, we're buying it from other people and paying top dollar. It's crazy."

Trump noted Biden's green energy agenda to turn away from fossil fuels has effectively fueled high gasoline prices and ultimately led to massive inflation.

"More importantly, it's right under our feet," Trump said. "We have liquid gold right under our feet, and we were taking it like never before, and now we're begging other countries to give it to us.

"But they're going green, and green isn't powerful enough. It can't fire up our plants, not even close."

Trump said he predicted this all before the 2020 presidential election, which he claimed, "was taken from us."

"The cost of [gasoline] is not, in my opinion, not sustainable, and I think that's what caused inflation, and then all of a sudden everything else started going up, but I think that was the primary cause of it," Trump added. "That was a shock to the system when it went from less than $2 to $5-6-7-8, even $9 and $10, I'm seeing. It's terrible."

