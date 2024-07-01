Biden Campaign Ad: 'I Know I'm Not a Young Man'

President Joe Biden's campaign will begin airing a new 60-second television ad in key battleground states on Monday.

But there have been strident calls for him to resign from The New York Times and formerly supportive media personalities.

The new ad features narration by Biden that is taken from his North Carolina rally, a campaign event staged the day after his debate in Atlanta, which critics have said was disastrous.

Accompanied by dramatic music, the ad, entitled "I know," begins with attacks on former President Donald Trump before Biden pivots to acknowledging his own limitations, The New York Times reported.

"Folks, I know I'm not a young man," Biden says. "But I know how to do this job. I know right from wrong. I know how to tell the truth. And I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up."

Biden spent Sunday at Camp David with some of his closest relatives, who urged him to fight on amid intense pressure from many media figures and political operatives who argue a younger, sharper Democratic candidate would have a better chance against Trump in November.

Biden's debate performance in Atlanta — panned by critics as incoherent — was followed the next day by an energetic rally in North Carolina.

The first half of the "I know" ad features Biden from his North Carolina rally, where he strongly lambasted Trump's own debate performance.

"Did you see Trump last night? The most lies told in a single debate. He lied about the great economy he created. He lied about the pandemic he botched — his biggest lie. He lied about how he had nothing to do with the insurrection on Jan. 6. We all saw with our own eyes," Biden says.

The ad shows clips of Trump speaking in Washington on that Jan. 6 day, and images of police responding to the rioters.