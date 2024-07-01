WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: john zogby | polling | joe biden | donald trump | debate | performance | disaster

John Zogby to Newsmax: 'No Way to Spin' Biden Debate 'Disaster'

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 09:49 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's dreadful debate performance in his first match against former President Donald Trump leaves the 81-year-old commander in chief — and his supporters — "no way to spin that disaster," pollster John Zogby told Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview on "Wake Up America," the senior analyst at Zogby Strategies said Biden "came right out and just blew it" at last week's debate in what Zogby described as "a disturbing performance."

Yet though Biden "clearly lost" the debate, Zogby's recent polling showed "neither candidate really made any gains," making the race "as tight as tight can be," the pollster said.

"There's no way to spin that disaster," Zogby said, emphasizing the purpose of the debate "was to determine once and for all is Joe Biden fit to be president of the United States."

"And very simply, he wasn't fit to be president of the United States, or at least that's certainly what the 90 minutes looked like," the pollster concluded.

