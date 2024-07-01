Amid Many Calls, Questions Mount If Biden Can Be Replaced

Joe Biden’s debate with his predecessor and rival former President Donald Trump has the political sphere full of chatter as to whether the president will withdraw or even be forced out by Democratic Party leaders.

While some reports tried to mitigate the performance as just a “bad debate,” most described and portrayed Biden, 81, as aloof, lost and/or incoherent. Despite being criticized by mainstream outlets for his performance as misleading, Trump, 78, came across as far more alert and vigorous than his successor.