WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | democratic | nominee | replaced

Amid Many Calls, Questions Mount If Biden Can Be Replaced

President Joe Biden’s debate performance has fueled debates about his future as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 10:35 AM EDT

Joe Biden’s debate with his predecessor and rival former President Donald Trump has the political sphere full of chatter as to whether the president will withdraw or even be forced out by Democratic Party leaders.

While some reports tried to mitigate the performance as just a “bad debate,” most described and portrayed Biden, 81, as aloof, lost and/or incoherent. Despite being criticized by mainstream outlets for his performance as misleading, Trump, 78, came across as far more alert and vigorous than his successor.

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Joe Biden's debate with his predecessor and rival former President Donald Trump has the political sphere full of chatter as to whether the president will withdraw or even be forced out by Democratic Party leaders. While some reports tried to mitigate the performance as just...
biden, democratic, nominee, replaced
1014
2024-35-01
Monday, 01 July 2024 10:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved