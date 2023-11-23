Biden, First Lady to Attend Service for Rosalynn Carter

U.S. President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, will attend a service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Georgia on Tuesday, the White House said.

Carter died earlier this week shortly after she entered hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, alongside her husband, former President Jimmy Carter.

The Bidens will attend a tribute service at Glen Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Carter will lie in repose in the lobby of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Monday, giving members of the public an opportunity to view the casket and pay their respects.

On Wednesday, Carter's funeral will be held at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains before she is interred at the family residence in Plains.

The Carters were the longest-married U.S. presidential couple, having wed in 1946 when he was 21 and she was 18.

President Biden has ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff until Carter is interred.