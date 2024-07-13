Biden, Obama Respond to Trump's Assassination Attempt

Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden have issued statements in response to the attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.

President Joe Biden's Statement:

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Former President Barack Obama's Statement:

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

During his speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump was showcasing border crossing statistics when he swiftly ducked behind the podium in response to popping sounds. Observers noticed blood coming from his ear as he reached for his neck moments before being escorted off stage by Secret Service agents.

A defiant Trump rose after moments with what looked like blood from his ear, saying, "Let me get my shoes," holding up a defiant fist and shouting, "Fight, fight, fight," before he was helped back to the motorcade.