Gov. Sununu Blasts 'Screwed Up' Politics in Washington on Both Sides of Aisle

GOP New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday declared Washington politics “screwed up” on both sides of the aisle.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sununu lamented that censuring Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for a Photoshopped anime video showing the killing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., went too far in kicking him off House committees.

“Politics in its entirety on both sides of the aisle in Washington is screwed up,” he said. “They have their priorities all wrong, focus on the wrong things, don't talk about balancing budgets, and fixing healthcare, immigration reform, social security and Medicare are going to be broken in about 10 years. You better get around to fixing that.”

“When a congressman says those things, of course they have to be censured for that,” he said of the Gosar censure. “When we talk about kicking people off of committees because they don't like one vote or the other, I think they have priorities screwed up.”

Sununu also praised Republican successes in “cutting taxes, limiting government, creating opportunities in schools, supporting parents… those are our wins and those are America's wins… that's what [we’ve got] to focus on as a party.”

According to Sununu, Americans are frustrated because fiscal responsibility has “left the window” in Washington with the $1.75 Build Back Better bill.

“It's not about the measures and the policies. Everyone likes those things. They're good things,” he said. “But this is an immense amount of money and we don't run a balanced budget in Washington.”

“This is one-time money most of it but it has to get built into a budget,” he said. “Washington doesn't seem to understand the concept of a budget but somebody has to pay this. It's not just you and me. It's our kids and grandkids. The fiscal responsibility has left the window out of Washington, D.C., I think that's a frustration for all Americans.”

Sununu also asserted there’s “room for everybody in the Republican Party. “

“Whether you're independent or Democrat, we got room for everybody to come on board and I think that's what you're going to see over the next year,” he said. “It can't be about one particular issue. That's kind of that social media mob mentality that's built up in this country where we think, we don't agree with an issue so we'll attack and vilify one person or one individual. We have to get beyond that. Culturally it's ruining America and we have to get back to showing public service can work.”

Sununu deflected a question about any ambitions to run for president in 2024 — but doesn’t rule it out.

“I gotta win in '22 — still have an election and earn the votes of the people of New Hampshire in 2022, serve a couple years,” he said. “We'll see what the future brings.”

