Biden Decries Israel's Gaza Response: 'Over the Top'

President Joe Biden issued a rebuke of Israel's handling of the Gaza situation on Thursday, delivering some of his most forceful remarks yet regarding the aftermath of Hamas' terrorist attacks last October, reported The Hill.

"I'm of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza Strip has been over the top," Biden said during remarks from the White House.

The president highlighted his efforts to urge Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, an individual who he mistakenly referred to as the "president of Mexico," to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He said he similarly pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the matter.

"I've been pushing really hard, really hard to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza," Biden emphasized. "There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying. And it's got to stop."

Biden's criticism of Israel coincides with a concentrated effort by his administration to broker a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The aim is to facilitate the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, bolster the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, commence reconstruction efforts, and create space for diplomatic negotiations to bring an end to the conflict.

The president's stance has drawn scrutiny from some Democrats and members of the Arab-American community, particularly in light of his initial staunch support for Israel following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Israelis.

The subsequent strikes in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, have resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children.

In recent months, however, Biden has adjusted his rhetoric, urging Israel to exercise more precision in its military operations.