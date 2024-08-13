WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: uaw | labor charges | donald trump | elon musk

UAW Files Labor Charges Against Trump, Musk

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 10:49 AM EDT

The United Auto Workers Union said Tuesday it filed federal labor charges against Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over attempts to threaten and intimidate workers.

The action came after Musk and Trump held a two-hour conversation on social media platform X on Monday in which they discussed workers walking off the job to go on strike.

"You're the greatest cutter," Trump said during the conversation. "I mean, I look at what you do. You walk in, you just say: 'You want to quit?' They go on strike — I won't mention the name of the company — but they go on strike. And you say: 'That's OK, you're all gone.'"

Under federal law, workers cannot be fired for going on strike, and threatening to do so is illegal under the National Labor Relations Act, the UAW said in its statement.

The UAW endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for U.S. president. She met with union officials and workers last week near Detroit. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United Auto Workers Union said on Tuesday it has filed federal labor charges against Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over attempts to threaten and intimidate workers. 
uaw, labor charges, donald trump, elon musk
164
2024-49-13
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 10:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved